Halbleib, Eileen "Leenar"

MIDDLETON - Eileen "Leenar" Halbleib, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on March 16, 2021, after fighting a year-long courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Leenar was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Marion (Flagg) Weisensel. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966.

Leenar was a beloved crossing guard for the Middleton-Cross Plains area school district from 1982 to 1993, where she greeted every single child and car on Century Avenue with a huge smile and a wave. She also loved her job at the Bruce Company, where she worked for 23 years until the day her cancer wouldn't allow her to work anymore. While at the Bruce Company, her zest for life and positive attitude was contagious, making each customer and fellow employee she came in contact with feel important, valued and appreciated. She was often referred to as the "face of the Bruce Company," and that face was one that exuded kindness and a smile for everyone.

Leenar's biggest joys in her life were being a stay-at-home mother to her children, Scott and Angie, while they were growing up, and being a grandma to her five grandchildren. She excelled at both these roles beyond measure. She was an incredible mother who made her children feel so loved and supported, and she even took it to a whole other level as a grandma. She loved her five grandchildren more than life itself and spent as much time with them as she could, making lasting memories that they will cherish forever. She was their number one fan, rarely missing a sporting event or activity in which they participated.

Leenar modeled grace and compassion and loved people unconditionally with no limits. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, bringing happiness each day into the lives of the people she knew and even those she just met. Her character, integrity, strong Christian faith, and dedication to her family were to be admired. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Leenar is survived by the love of her life and devoted partner of 20 years, Ben "Boo" Benson; her son, Scott (Mary) Halbleib; daughter, Angie (Brian) Murphy; and five grandchildren, Benett, Josie, and Davis Halbleib and Megan and Andrew Murphy. She is also survived by her sisters, Carole Jeanne O'Brion and Mert (Fred) Jaeckle; sister-in-law, Janet Weisensel; ex-husband, Bob Halbleib; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Donna; and a brother, Jim.

Leenar's children would like to send a special thank you to Ben "Boo" Benson for his unwavering dedication and devotion to their mother these past 20 years. We could not have asked for a better man to love our mother and to join our family. In addition, we want to thank Aunt Mert and Uncle Fred for making our mom's final year one filled with laughter, fun and "mystery guests," putting their lives on hold to be with our mother during this difficult time. A special thanks also goes out to Nikki and Leslie at Agrace Hospice for truly caring about our mom during her final weeks.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, March 24. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. A livestream of the service will be available to those unable to attend. To view the livestream please visit www.youtube.com/c/StThomasAquinasChurchMadison/.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison.

