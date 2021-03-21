Menu
Eileen "Leenar" Halbleib
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Halbleib, Eileen "Leenar"

MIDDLETON - Eileen "Leenar" Halbleib, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on March 16, 2021, after fighting a year-long courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Leenar was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Marion (Flagg) Weisensel. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966.

Leenar was a beloved crossing guard for the Middleton-Cross Plains area school district from 1982 to 1993, where she greeted every single child and car on Century Avenue with a huge smile and a wave. She also loved her job at the Bruce Company, where she worked for 23 years until the day her cancer wouldn't allow her to work anymore. While at the Bruce Company, her zest for life and positive attitude was contagious, making each customer and fellow employee she came in contact with feel important, valued and appreciated. She was often referred to as the "face of the Bruce Company," and that face was one that exuded kindness and a smile for everyone.

Leenar's biggest joys in her life were being a stay-at-home mother to her children, Scott and Angie, while they were growing up, and being a grandma to her five grandchildren. She excelled at both these roles beyond measure. She was an incredible mother who made her children feel so loved and supported, and she even took it to a whole other level as a grandma. She loved her five grandchildren more than life itself and spent as much time with them as she could, making lasting memories that they will cherish forever. She was their number one fan, rarely missing a sporting event or activity in which they participated.

Leenar modeled grace and compassion and loved people unconditionally with no limits. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, bringing happiness each day into the lives of the people she knew and even those she just met. Her character, integrity, strong Christian faith, and dedication to her family were to be admired. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Leenar is survived by the love of her life and devoted partner of 20 years, Ben "Boo" Benson; her son, Scott (Mary) Halbleib; daughter, Angie (Brian) Murphy; and five grandchildren, Benett, Josie, and Davis Halbleib and Megan and Andrew Murphy. She is also survived by her sisters, Carole Jeanne O'Brion and Mert (Fred) Jaeckle; sister-in-law, Janet Weisensel; ex-husband, Bob Halbleib; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Donna; and a brother, Jim.

Leenar's children would like to send a special thank you to Ben "Boo" Benson for his unwavering dedication and devotion to their mother these past 20 years. We could not have asked for a better man to love our mother and to join our family. In addition, we want to thank Aunt Mert and Uncle Fred for making our mom's final year one filled with laughter, fun and "mystery guests," putting their lives on hold to be with our mother during this difficult time. A special thanks also goes out to Nikki and Leslie at Agrace Hospice for truly caring about our mom during her final weeks.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, March 24. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. A livestream of the service will be available to those unable to attend. To view the livestream please visit www.youtube.com/c/StThomasAquinasChurchMadison/.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
24
Funeral service
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a wonderful lady, she will be remembered for her kindness and friendliness. Special wishes to Ben at this sad time.
Courtney Moffatt Brightbill
March 28, 2021
Angie,Scott, and families,you have our prayers and sympathy.We will always remember your mother as always having a smile on her face,and a kind word to offer. God Bless
[email protected] Tuschen
March 21, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Leenar. Always had a big smile and always looked foeward to seeing her at the Bruce Co and catching up on the family. May she RSP
Ginny & Larry Clark
March 21, 2021
