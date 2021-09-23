Kitowski, Eileen M.

LAKE MILLS - Eileen M. Kitowski, 96, formerly of Junction City, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021 at London Lodge II in the village of Lake Mills.

Eileen was born on Dec. 20, 1924 in Junction City to Henry and Martha (Piekarski) Martens. She graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1942. She was united in marriage to Leonard B. "Lindy" Kitowski on October 28, 1950 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City. He died on Feb. 1, 2001.

Lindy and Eileen owned/operated the City Meat Market in Junction City until 1978. She was also a bookkeeper for Hughes Service until 1995. Eileen was an avid connoisseur of cookies, especially chocolate chip, and Canadian whisky old fashioneds.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Tom) Rapa of Madison; and three grandchildren, Mitch Cloutier, Dustin Cloutier (special friend Chandler McElrath), and Monica Cloutier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindy; daughter, Shari Kitowski; siblings, Lorraine (George) Fix, Armin (Marie) Martens, and Warren (Dolores) Martens.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City, where visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Father Packi will officiate. Out of respect for the family, masks will be required. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Junction City.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to London Lodge or Rainbow Hospice.

The family would like to thank Meg Penewell and her staff at London Lodge for the excellent care given to Eileen. You have all become family to us and we will miss you dearly. We would also like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their care during this difficult time, as well as Dr. Theresa Kuhlie for her support over the years.

