Eileen Needham
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Needham, Eileen Therese

MIDDLETON – Eileen Therese Needham, of Middleton, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, with her loving family at her side. She was 89.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Eileen was born in Plain, Wis., on Feb. 8, 1932, the youngest child of Albert and Mathilda (Nachreiner) Kraemer. She was a graduate of the former St. Luke's High School in Plain.

On June 11, 1952, she married the love of her life, Damian O. Needham, and together they raised nine active children. Her home in Middleton was a welcoming haven for family and friends, and at the midst of it all, she never failed to provide an attentive ear, a warm hug or a shoulder to cry on.

She was a long-time member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 68 years, Damian "Oscar" Needham; and her nine children, Pat (Doug) Zoerb, Manitowoc, Diane Baird, Burkburnett, Texas, Tom (special friend, Debbie Yapp), Cross Plains, Bill (Charlene), Middleton, Marjorie, Janesville, Alice (Stuart) Butler, DeForest, Mike, Cross Plains, Jason (Heather), Cross Plains, and Janis (Chris Byl), Darlington; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Maureen Kraemer, Middleton, Kay Needham, Northbrook, Ill., and Janet George, Monona; numerous nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; two daughters-in-law, Sue Needham, Cross Plains, and Diane Needham, Middleton; and two sons-in-law, Bill Call, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Gene Baird, Burkburnett, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oscar So sorry to hear about Eileen. My sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Harold Pulvermacher
February 27, 2021
Keri Van Gorden and Kids
February 27, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I remember good times when my mom (Irma Ruhland) and dad (Lavern Ruhland) got together with your parents. Sure do miss those times.
Lori Ruhland Sayles
February 26, 2021
My brother Richard just told me of Eileen's passing. We all want to send our condolences. May you find peace in the knowledge that she is home with our Lord. God's blessings on you and your families.
Floyd Kraemer
February 25, 2021
Doris Alt & Children
February 24, 2021
