Needham, Eileen Therese

MIDDLETON – Eileen Therese Needham, of Middleton, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, with her loving family at her side. She was 89.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Eileen was born in Plain, Wis., on Feb. 8, 1932, the youngest child of Albert and Mathilda (Nachreiner) Kraemer. She was a graduate of the former St. Luke's High School in Plain.

On June 11, 1952, she married the love of her life, Damian O. Needham, and together they raised nine active children. Her home in Middleton was a welcoming haven for family and friends, and at the midst of it all, she never failed to provide an attentive ear, a warm hug or a shoulder to cry on.

She was a long-time member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 68 years, Damian "Oscar" Needham; and her nine children, Pat (Doug) Zoerb, Manitowoc, Diane Baird, Burkburnett, Texas, Tom (special friend, Debbie Yapp), Cross Plains, Bill (Charlene), Middleton, Marjorie, Janesville, Alice (Stuart) Butler, DeForest, Mike, Cross Plains, Jason (Heather), Cross Plains, and Janis (Chris Byl), Darlington; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Maureen Kraemer, Middleton, Kay Needham, Northbrook, Ill., and Janet George, Monona; numerous nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; two daughters-in-law, Sue Needham, Cross Plains, and Diane Needham, Middleton; and two sons-in-law, Bill Call, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Gene Baird, Burkburnett, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

