Nelson, Elaine A.

MADISON // FENNIMORE - Elaine A. Nelson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon November 1 2020, at her residence in Madison surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on June 2, 1939 in Fennimore the daughter of Vern and Gertrude (Karasek) Eisele.

Elaine graduated from Fennimore High School with the class of 1957. She furthered her education at U.W. Platteville, and received a Bachelor degree in Education in 1968. Elaine was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Nelson on February 27, 1960. They were blessed with three children; Rick Jr., Rob and Melissa and their kids blessed them with 10 grandchildren. Elaine taught at the St. Mary's Catholic School in Bloomington for several years. They decided to build their new home in Fennimore in 1978. Helping her husband with his new business venture, the Fennimore Roller Mills, Elaine took on the role of bookkeeper for the business.

Elaine's dedication to her family was her priority in life. She loved being a wife, mother and adored her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed having the family over for pool parties and spoiling them with treats. She supported all their endeavors; music, sports, military journeys, and was always there with her big proud smile. They enjoyed traveling together but the highlight was always the family trips to Christmas Mountain each year. Elaine was most happy when her family could all be together.

Elaine was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fennimore. She had a deep faith and she expressed it in her service to others. She so loved singing harmony with the church choir, faithfully serving her chapel hour and supporting the ministries of St. Mary. In 2015, Elaine and Dick moved to Meadow Grove Apartments in Madison. They continued to be involved and make friends in every community in which they lived.

Elaine's greatest gifts were her dedication to family, always complimenting others, making them feel so special, willingness to be there at times of need, and her strong faith regardless of her trials. Her memory will be cherished forever.

Elaine is survived by three children; Rick Jr. (Pam) Nelson of Fennimore, Rob (Lonna) Nelson of Lancaster and Melissa (Jeff) Vanden Heuvel of Madison, ten grandchildren; Richard III (Beth) Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Matthew (Danielle) Nelson, Dan (Renee) Kwallek, Amy (Matt) Millar, Ruby and Sydney Kwallek, Ben, Joey and Rachel Vanden Heuvel, five great grandchildren; Andria and Ryker Nelson, Aaron Nelson, Ariella and Calie Kwallek, brother Vern Jr. Eisele of Florence CO, along with her beloved cat Bandit and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard "Dick" on April 1, 2017, six siblings; Mary (Vince) Philipps, Tony Eisele, Marcella (Tom) Murphy, Sister Margaret Eisele, Francie (Carol) Eisele, and Barbara (Byron) Tuckwood, father-in-law and mother-in-law Hollis and Beulah Nelson and sister-in -law and brother-in-law Kathy and Steve Stephens.

Elaine's children would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and CNAs from Agrace Hospice who provided such loving support. In addition, they would like to thank Mim Jacobson, Denise Cheramy and Mary Sweeney who offered such tender care and friendship.

A private, immediate family funeral service for Elaine will be held on Friday November 6, 2020, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore with Father Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Fennimore. A "Celebration of Life" in Memory of Elaine A. Nelson for family and friends will be held at a later date. Cards of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home at 925 10th St. Fennimore, WI 53809 or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com