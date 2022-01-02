Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Andersen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waunakee High School
FUNERAL HOME
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
Saint Petersburg, FL

Andersen, Elaine

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla./WAUNAKEE - Elaine Andersen, age 83, of Treasure Island, Fla., passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. She was born in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Islona Gaulke.

Elaine grew up in Algoma, Wis., and after graduation she attended UW-Stevens Point. It was here where she was to meet the love of her life, James "Jim" Andersen, and they were married Dec. 21, 1957. In 1960 they moved to Waunakee, Wis., as Jim became the band director for Waunakee High School. It was in Waunakee where they started their family and raised their three children, who were the most important part of their lives. Elaine was also very active in the PTA, American Cancer Drive and many other volunteer and charity organizations. Jim and Elaine also managed the Black Oaks Motel in Wisconsin Dells during the summers from 1957-1967. In 1983 they had enough of the cold winters and moved to Treasure Island, Fla., to enjoy the sunshine. It didn't take them long to make many new friends. Some of these friends include Cody's, Sea Hags and American Legion Post 158.

Elaine is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Jamie (Terry) Hellenbrand; and grandson, Conner Andersen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Islona Gaulke; in-laws, Alfred and Edith Andersen; and sons, James Jr. and Jon Andersen.

No memorial service will be held at this time.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
David C. Gross Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by David C. Gross Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Please except my deepest sympathies, May the love of GOD, friends and family carry you through your grief.
Simone Taylor
January 4, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Katy Schalles just forwarded the obit notice to us. She keeps us abreast of the Waunakee news. We, too, have moved to Florida--Venice in fact.
Jude Uebersetzig
School
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results