Fallon, Elaine Claire (Degnan)

MADISON - Elaine Claire (Degnan) Fallon, age 82, passed away on June 15, 2021, at All Saints Memory Care in Madison, Wis. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Feb. 24, 1939, to Daniel and Frances (Flannigan) Degnan. Elaine grew up in Toledo. She attended high school at St. Ursula Academy and graduated in 1956. Elaine went on to nursing school at St. Vincent School of Nursing in Toledo and graduated in 1959 with an RN. She completed her bachelor's degree at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1962. It was at Marquette that Elaine met John, and they married on June 2, 1962.

She is survived by her sister, Darrah Degnan; brother, Dan (Lynn) Degnan; and her children, Sean (Sandy), Tim (Sue) and Claire (Steve Kalinosky). Elaine was also the loving grandmother to Kristen (Brandon Collins), Jen (Aaron Estrada), Patrick, Ryan, Ellen, Isabelle, and Zane; and great-grandmother to Madeline Collins. She was further survived by her nieces and nephews and their children.

She was preceded in her death by her husband; parents; and brother, Martin Degnan.

Elaine had a career as an obstetrics nurse at Methodist Hospital in downtown Madison, Wis. Over the years she held a variety of other jobs, including sewing draperies and caring for children. Her favorite volunteer position was baby cuddling at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. She loved making miniatures and beautiful doll houses. Elaine was a faithful Christian and was actively involved in Gateway Community Church.

Elaine had an outstanding care team. Thank you Dr. Alexis Eastman, Dr. Art Walaszek, and Agrace HospiceCare staff. Deepest gratitude goes to the All Saints Memory Care staff, who made a home for Elaine for the last two and a half years and stepped in to be family as well during the pandemic.

There will be a visitation for Elaine at GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3510 High Road, Middleton, on Friday, June 18 from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elaine's name may be directed to Agrace Hospice (www.agrace.org/donate/). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

