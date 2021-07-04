Menu
Elaine Kurt
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
River Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Kurt, Elaine L.

MADISON - Elaine L. Kurt died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, Wis. She was born on May 1, 1931, in Spring Green, Wis., to Joseph and Alma (Gruber) Ruetten.

Elaine graduated from River Valley High School. She was married on Sept. 4, 1952, to Francis Kurt in Spring Green. Elaine and Francis farmed many years on the Kurt family farm in Dane. She also worked at Bushnell Jewelry Store in Lodi, Wis.

Elaine and Francis shared a love for dancing to polka music. She is fondly remembered for her sense of humor and her pranks. Elaine enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and many years of collecting Precious Moments' figurines. She was a member of St. Michael's, St. Patrick's and St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Middleton.

Elaine is survived by two daughters, Judy (Vince) Formosa and Janice (Daniel) Schlimgen; five grandchildren, Kurt (Jenny) Wenger, Kristin (Mark) Sawyer, Karen (Matt) Hull, Mark (Amanda) Schlimgen, and Brian (Katie) Lane; 11 great-grandchildren, Katelyn Wenger, Dylan, Gavin and Kenzie Sawyer, Ryne and Mariah Hull, Cierra, Chase, Aspen, Annistyn and Austyn Lane; three sisters, Dorothy McCluskey, Evelyn Peck and Madelyn Frederick; one brother, Charles Ruetten; one sister-in-law, Beverly Ruetten; one brother-in-law, Fred Peck; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her parents; her daughter, Karen Lane; three brothers, Frederick Ruetten, Joseph Ruetten and Gerald Ruetten; eight brothers-in-law, Joseph McCluskey, Paul Frederick, John N. Kurt, Harold Keichinger, Robert Aberle, George Maier, Hubert Ziegler and Clifford Hartmann; and eight sisters-in-law, Carol Ruetten, Shirley Ruetten, Henrietta Kurt, Clarice Keichinger, Almira Aberle, Dorella Maier, Arlene Ziegler and Dona Hartmann.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Middleton, Wis., as she requested. Father Brian Wilk presided.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Care Center for their compassion, care and friendship. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
