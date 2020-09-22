Menu
Elaine Liegel

Liegel, Elaine Helen

MADISON - Elaine Helen Liegel, age 94, of Madison, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. A Mass of Christian Burial for her will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Father John Silva will preside and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is serving the family.

www.CrawfordFH.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
