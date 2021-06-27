Moen, Elaine Marie (Kind)

STOUGHTON - Elaine Marie (Kind) Moen, 77, of Stoughton, passed away May 11, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 23, 1943, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Evelyn Kind. Elaine worked for many years at Central Colony in Madison, Wis., helping people with special needs. She loved to travel with friends, was a big Packers fan, huge reader, and enjoyed games, especially cards. She was very generous with her time, especially when it came to her grandchildren. She loved Christmas and would always spend too much on everyone. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by two children, as the loving mother of Scott (Laura) Moen and Kim (Ron) Weum; four grandchildren, as the cherished grandmother of Dalton Weum, Tyler Weum, Jack Moen, and Ryan Moen; and six siblings, as the dear sister of Orville Kind, Willard (Bonnie) Kind, Robert (Sue) Kind, Diane Leece, Kathryn Kind, and Lois Kind. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Harold Kind Jr., Betty (Kind) Boley, and David Kind.

A celebration of life service is scheduled in July.