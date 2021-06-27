Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Marie Moen
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Moen, Elaine Marie (Kind)

STOUGHTON - Elaine Marie (Kind) Moen, 77, of Stoughton, passed away May 11, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 23, 1943, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Evelyn Kind. Elaine worked for many years at Central Colony in Madison, Wis., helping people with special needs. She loved to travel with friends, was a big Packers fan, huge reader, and enjoyed games, especially cards. She was very generous with her time, especially when it came to her grandchildren. She loved Christmas and would always spend too much on everyone. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by two children, as the loving mother of Scott (Laura) Moen and Kim (Ron) Weum; four grandchildren, as the cherished grandmother of Dalton Weum, Tyler Weum, Jack Moen, and Ryan Moen; and six siblings, as the dear sister of Orville Kind, Willard (Bonnie) Kind, Robert (Sue) Kind, Diane Leece, Kathryn Kind, and Lois Kind. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Harold Kind Jr., Betty (Kind) Boley, and David Kind.

A celebration of life service is scheduled in July.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.