Nye, Elaine A.

MINERAL POINT - Elaine A. Nye passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2021, at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Libby Koukol; along with her Auntie Lillian Zak. Elaine is loving remembered by her sister, Lois Kessler; brother, Tom (Joy) Koukol; as well as her children, Debbie (Joe) Tomasello, Donna (Ed) Bogdan, Diane Furry, and Denise (David) Balich; along with many nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends alike. A private celebration of life will be provided at a later date.