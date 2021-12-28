Menu
Elaine Nye

Nye, Elaine A.

MINERAL POINT - Elaine A. Nye passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2021, at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Libby Koukol; along with her Auntie Lillian Zak. Elaine is loving remembered by her sister, Lois Kessler; brother, Tom (Joy) Koukol; as well as her children, Debbie (Joe) Tomasello, Donna (Ed) Bogdan, Diane Furry, and Denise (David) Balich; along with many nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends alike. A private celebration of life will be provided at a later date.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
Condolences, sympathy, blessings of comfort and hugs from the Padecky´s
Charmaine Padecky
Friend
January 5, 2022
We were blessed to have the Best Mom Ever. We love and miss you mom.
Diane Furry
Family
January 2, 2022
