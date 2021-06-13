Menu
Elden "Eldie" Cushman

Cushman, Elden V. "Eldie"

MIDDLETON - A celebration of life is planned for Elden "Eldie" Cushman, who passed away last year on May 27, 2020. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a wonderful man who is greatly missed. He always said to just have beer and brats in the driveway when he passed - he's getting his final wish! Please join Donna and her family for Elden's celebration of life on Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their residence in Middleton.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
their residence
Middleton, WI
I'm so sorry I'm going to miss the celebration of life for Elden! I will be at a wedding that day but I sure will be thinking of all of you as you celebrate this awsome man's life. I'm sure there will be many fond memories shared. I sure wish I could be there. My sincere condolences to all the family....
Barbara Cushman
June 13, 2021
