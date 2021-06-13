Cushman, Elden V. "Eldie"

MIDDLETON - A celebration of life is planned for Elden "Eldie" Cushman, who passed away last year on May 27, 2020. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a wonderful man who is greatly missed. He always said to just have beer and brats in the driveway when he passed - he's getting his final wish! Please join Donna and her family for Elden's celebration of life on Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their residence in Middleton.