RIO/MADISON - Eldon L. Hoel, age 98, died on June 19, 2021. He was born on July 17, 1922, at Stoeber Hospital, Madison. He was the son of Joseph and Amanda (Soberg) Hoel. Eldon grew up on the family farm between Cottage Grove and Deerfield. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation," having survived the Great Depression and World War II. He was a graduate of Deerfield High School, after which he worked at Oscar Mayer. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June of 1943. In August of 1944, he shipped out of San Francisco, arriving at Manus Island, just north of New Guinea, in October of 1944. Eldon spent the rest of the war on the USS ABSD-4, a floating dry dock, whose mission was repairing ships damaged in battle. At one point, the dry dock was hit by a torpedo; this event formed the core of Eldon's Navy stories. Eldon returned home in 1946. He decided that farming was not for him, and in October of 1947, started as a trainee in the Madison City Clerk's Office under the GI Bill. He would spend the rest of his career in that office until his retirement in 1985. Eldon became Madison's first voting machine custodian in 1948. He was appointed City Clerk in January of 1963. Eldon was also proud of his role in implementing the 26th Amendment, which led to the registration of newly qualified 18 to 20-year-old-voters. Upon retirement, Eldon indicated, "The one thing I've always kept in mind is the meaning of 'civil servant.' If you don't truly believe you should be civil and that you are a servant of the people, then you shouldn't be in government."

On Oct. 11, 1947, Eldon married Audrey June Spilde at Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison. She had been a former classmate at the one-room Nora School in rural Deerfield. Back from the war, he had spotted her across the dance floor at Edwards Park in McFarland, and their married life would be filled with dance dates, including many at the Eastside Club, where he organized dances for 22 years. Their dancing continued until Audrey's death in 2012.

Eldon was a proud Madison Eastsider, building his own Eastmoreland house in 1955. This is where he and Audrey raised their family. Eldon was also proud of his Deerfield roots and enjoyed rides in the country with family on a regular basis. Besides dancing, Eldon enjoyed working on old cars, fishing, playing horseshoes, going on cruises, traveling to ship's reunions with Audrey, playing cards, and visiting with friends and family. He was especially proud of his 100% Norwegian heritage, hence his taste for that foulest of all fish, the lutefisk. He and Audrey were fortunate to visit Norway. After retirement, their lives focused on family, Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Eastside Club. They also enjoyed attending their grandchildren's activities. Their door was always open to family, friends, and neighbors. In addition, Eldon kept an extensive list of birthdays and anniversaries and always made sure to call with well wishes.

Eldon is survived by his children, David (Karen), Paul (Kay), and Linda Jones (Jeffrey); as well as by foster daughter, Victoria Neu. Eldon is also survived by grandchildren, Nikolas (Rachel), Jonathan (Katherine), Christian (Katrina), Christopher (Deanna Dodge), Lindsey Hoel-Neds (Nick), Angela Jones (Jeffrey Fettig), Emily Jones (Andrew Morton), and Griffin Jones (Katelynn); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nora, Julius, Audrey, and Juniper Hoel, Jackson Jones, Claudia Katze (Tylor), Wyatt, Wesley, and Grace Bancroft, and Audrey Fettig; great-great-grandson, Maverick Katze; sister-in-law, Lorraine Hoel; and nephew, Mark Hoel (Sandy). Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey; his brother, Joseph Hoel Jr.; niece, Mary Jo Hoel; in-laws, Alfred and Selma (Goff) Spilde; and his beloved aunt, Petra Hoel.

A funeral service will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Visitation will be held at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Eastside Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53714.

The family thanks Reynolds Assisted Living, At Home Again-Rio, and Generations Hospice for their compassionate care of Eldon.

The family is confident that Eldon and his beloved partner, Audrey, are polkaing through all eternity on the great dance floor in the sky. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

