Eleanor Doris Johnson

Dec. 6, 1923 - April 14, 2022

WAUNAKEE - Eleanor Doris Johnson, age 98, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 6, 1923, in Waunakee, the daughter of Otto and Pauline (Reppenhagen) Wilke. Eleanor grew up in Waunakee and graduated from Waunakee High School.

Eleanor was united in marriage to Kenneth Jerome Johnson on Aug. 11, 1943. She and Kenneth lived and farmed in the Town of Dane. Eleanor was employed at Gambles in Lodi, American Breeders Service in DeForest, and Land's End. She also served as the clerk for the Town of Dane and as treasurer of First Lutheran Church in Lodi.

Eleanor was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She cherished every opportunity she had to gather with family and friends.

Eleanor was an expert at counted cross-stitch and won many blue ribbons at the Lodi Agriculture Fair for her beautiful work. During her lifetime, Eleanor loved bowling, golfing, family fishing trips, reading, solving crossword puzzles, and cheering on the Badgers and the Brewers.

Eleanor's strong faith provided her with guidance and strength her entire life.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Barbara (Paul) Kammel, John (Carol) Johnson, Kristine (Steve) Patterson, Eric (Cindy) Johnson and Ellen (Bill) Rehr; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Amanda, Erin, Emily and Laura Johnson, and Zachary and Michael Patterson; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Otto and Pauline; and two brothers and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, with the Rev. Sterling Lynk presiding. Burial will be at Arlington Prairie Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eleanor's name may be gifted to Arlington Prairie Cemetery, c/o Lois Loff, Dane, WI., the Lodi Historical Society, or the Lodi Optimist Club.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff and management of Home Again Senior Living in Waunakee who made Eleanor and Kenneth's time there as comfortable and as pleasurable as if they had been in their own home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

