Elizabeth Baron
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Baron, Elizabeth Louise

MADISON – Elizabeth Louise Baron, age 88, of Madison, passed away while surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Cottages of Madison, where she most recently resided. She was born June 9, 1932, in Medford, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Victoria (Kolassa) Baron.

After graduating from Medford High School, she moved to Madison where she worked various jobs, eventually retiring from UW Hospital. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Madison, as well as the Eagles Club. She enjoyed traveling, going on long rides, attending family events and especially enjoyed her Breakfast Bunch at McDonald's. Bingo was her favorite pastime.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia (Salvatore) Scamardo and Roxanne (James) Martinson; five grandsons, whom she loved dearly, Mathew (Mandy) and Michael Scamardo, and Casey, Elliott, and Ryan Martinson; a step-great-grandson, Jayden Arnold; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice of Madison.

We are so thankful for the friendships Elizabeth was able to make while she was at the Cottages of Madison, and the final sendoff they were able to give her. We are so appreciative of the care from Heartland Hospice, as well as the staff of The Cottages.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom led a simple life and was happy with what she had. It was enough for her! She was a strong lady with a quiet faith and a hard worker - working full time and raising us two girls by herself when we were young. She was blessed to come from a large farm family whom she shared her life with but outlived all of them as she was the baby of the family. I bet that was so hard for her to lose her whole family of 9 siblings, her parents, and most of her friends as she aged. She made the best of it living out the rest of her life without them, enjoying the little things in life. My dad passed when I was young, so I´m officially an orphan now though my godmother who is in her 90s is still alive - so I still have some form of a mother/parent around! I will miss my momma!
Roxanne Martinson
March 14, 2021
