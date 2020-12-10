Menu
Elizabeth Gilbert
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Madison West High School

Gilbert, Elizabeth A.

MADISON - Elizabeth "Betty" Gilbert passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 79. She was at home with family. Betty was born in Madison on June 26, 1941, the daughter of Roger W. and Helen G. (Sharratt) Bruegger. She grew up in Shorewood Hills and graduated from Madison West High School in 1959. After graduation she married Gerald P. Gilbert, who enlisted in the army. They had three children and moved often, living in France and Alabama, before returning to Wisconsin where they lived in Milwaukee and Whitewater. She returned to Madison in 1986 before retiring from the UW System after 27 years of service.

Betty is remembered by her friends and family as being giving and compassionate. She enjoyed working outside in her gardens. She was creative and handy, never short of projects for herself and others. She loved going to estate sales and antique stores to add to her many collections.

Betty is survived by her three children, Patricia Gilbert of California, June Gilbert of Madison, and Ronald (Alexas) Gilbert of Colorado; grandsons, Jacob of Colorado, and Joshua and Justin of Madison; sister, Joan Fish of Fort Atkinson; sister-in-law, Kathy Bruegger Findley of Eagle River; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Lynn Connaughton Herrling Barlow of Deerfield, Wis.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her younger brother, William Bruegger; and her ex-husband.

There will be a private service for immediate family only. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Henry Vilas Zoo in her honor.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
I was a new neighbor of Betty's, and because of COVID, did not have the luxury of being able to visit with her much. The few times I talked with her, she was so welcoming, gentle and I could tell - a beautiful human being. I wish I had the opportunity to get to know her. I am so sorry for your loss.
Suzanne Lloyd
December 11, 2020
