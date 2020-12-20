Infante, Elizabeth "BJ"

MADISON - Elizabeth "BJ" Infante passed away peacefully in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 76. She was born on Jan. 21, 1944, in Passaic, N.J., and was the daughter of Demetrius and Josephine Sidor.

Elizabeth grew up in Elmwood Park, N.J., and graduated from Pope Pius High School. She then attended Trinity Washington University, in Washington, D.C., and graduated with a degree in history in 1966.

Elizabeth was a vibrant, passionate, gregarious soul who loved to be around people. A true connector, she enjoyed meeting new people, staying in touch with "old friends," and was a faithful, reliable spirit to so many. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family and never passed up an invitation to gather. She was passionate about music, the performing arts, was a voracious reader and loved visiting all types of museums. She was an avid gardener, loved flowers, and faithfully planted all the flowers around her apartment complex, keeping them in bloom for everyone to enjoy. She enjoyed bird watching, walking in the arboretum and relished an afternoon out in the bright sunshine. She valued delicious food, exhibited culinary creativity, and loved to share her cooking creations with everyone. Being a mother and a grandmother were the two things she cherished the most.

She was a very giving person and always made time for those in need. She volunteered at the cocker spaniel rescue, made food for the Salvation Army, and mentored and tutored many Madison Public School children.

Elizabeth enjoyed a varied career as a social worker, a stay-at-home mom, serving as a tour guide at the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison, and an elementary school teacher's aide, most recently at Crestwood Elementary School. She loved working with children, had an uncanny knack for connecting with kids and making them feel heard, and ultimately found this to be her passion.

Elizabeth is survived by her two grown children, Katie Mrazik Latier (Jeff) and Stephen Mrazik (Christine); four grandchildren, Evan Mrazik, Siena Mrazik, William Latier and Jonathan Latier; and her sister, Joan Huggler. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Sidor; her mother, Josephine Salerno Sidor; and her father, Demetrius Sidor.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be planned for a future date when it is safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Elizabeth to Agrace Hospice in Madison, American Players Theatre, or to PBS Wisconsin. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

