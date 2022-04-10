Elizabeth Frances "Bette" Johnson

June 30, 1932-April 8, 2022

MADISON – Elizabeth Frances "Bette" Johnson, aged 89 years, made her journey to heaven on Friday, April 8, 2022. Bette was born June 30, 1932, in Watertown, Wis., to Christian and Elizabeth (Geraths) Ripp. She was the ninth of eleven children and the youngest girl. The family moved to Cross Plains, Wis., and Bette attended Middleton High School, graduating in 1950. After high school, she worked for American Family Insurance. She met her future husband, Laverne Johnson, through mutual friends and they were married at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains on May 9, 1953. Bette and Laverne moved to Madison after their marriage and raised seven children there.

Bette was a longtime and active member of St. Dennis Parish. She sang in the choir, taught catechism classes, worked at the annual church festival, helped with funeral lunches and much more. She was a talented seamstress and needleworker and a prodigious quilter. Her family and many of her friends were blessed to receive and enjoy the finished products of her needle and quilt work. She played softball and bowled.

Bette is survived by her husband, Laverne; seven children, Mark Johnson (Karen Zenor), Karen Johnson, Jane Johnson, Todd (Carol) Johnson, Gary (Suzanne) Johnson, Joel (Vicki) Johnson and Mary Kay Johnson; ten grandchildren, Ashley Johnson, Abigail (Matt) Maleport, Stacy (Ryan) Mellenthin, Eric (Tabatha Schwark) Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Kevin Johnson, David (Dacia) Johnson, Rose Johnson, Alex Johnson and Grace Johnson; and six great-grandchildren, Jovy Maleport, Levi Johnson, Cameron Mellenthin, Adelaide Johnson, McKenzie Schwark and Timothy Schwark.

Bette was a good and faithful servant of the Lord. We rejoice in her new heavenly life but her family still here on earth will miss her tremendously.

Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever. Goodbye Mom, we love you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made in Bette's name to St. Dennis Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

