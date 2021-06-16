Keller, Elizabeth Rae "Betty"

COTTAGE GROVE - Elizabeth R. "Betty" Keller (nee Deneen), age 82, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Azura Memory Care. She was born at home, on April 20, 1939, in Sun Prairie Township, the daughter of Raymond and Bernadine (Doleshal) Deneen. Betty graduated from Marshall High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Norbert Keller on Oct. 1, 1960, in Portland, Maine, where Norbert was stationed in the U.S. Coast Guard. After 18 years of moving around the country, Betty was thrilled to return to "The Ridge" to live next to her family on the farmstead.

Betty and Norbert were blessed with five children, Jeff, Jay, Jill, Jon and Jana. She was a loving mother and caretaker. Betty was also an amazing cook and showed her love in everything she made. We will especially miss her turkey stuffing at holiday dinners. Betty enjoyed day trips, but truly cherished being surrounded by family, friends, and laughter. She had a friendly smile, an easy-going nature, and a great sense of humor with a quick wit that she shared with everyone.

Betty is survived by her children, Jeffrey Keller, Jay Keller (Barb Showers), Jill Keller (Louis Lawrence), Jon (Denise) Keller and Jana Keller (Daniel Ditter); stepdaughters, Valerie Scott and Veronica Dillman (Robert); grandsons, Matthew and Mitchell Keller; sisters, Sharon Deneen (Chester Wedeward) and Lynne Deneen Hall; sisters-in-law, Shirley Deneen, Susie Deneen and Evelyn Kaul; brothers-in-law, George Potter and Frank Brodd; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; and siblings, Audrey, Don, Jim, Jerome "Shorty" and Larry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, with a eulogy being shared at 6:30 p.m. Another visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. The Cottage Grove Fireman's Festival Parade will be taking place from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please anticipate traffic delays. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Stevens, Agrace HospiceCare and Azura Memory Care for their compassionate care at the end of her life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

