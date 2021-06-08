Kelly, Elizabeth (Betty)

FITCHBURG – Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Fitchburg, WI. She was born November 29, 1925, in Springfield IL, the daughter of Daniel and Abbie (Trader) England. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She shared many stories of growing up in a close family during the depression and survived polio as a child. She married William Kelly on September 8, 1951, after being reacquainted years after attending kindergarten together. They raised three children, traveled the world, made many special friends and brought happiness to many. Betty loved to dance, cook, sew and garden, and shared these skills with her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill of 56 years, her sister Mary Ellen Hemp and her nephew Phil Hemp. Betty is survived by her children Pat (Jolene) Kelly, Tom Kelly (Tom Quinn), and Margaret (Ray) Perron; grandchildren, Daniel (Sara) Kelly, Caitlin (Dave) Seymour, Shannon (Casey Joiner) Kelly, Erin (Jacob) Bourland, Meaghan (Brandon) Belmore, Chris (Kelly) Perron, twelve great grandchildren and two nephews.

The family would like to thank the Waterford of Fitchburg Community, Home Instead and Agrace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH / ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison., on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Carrano presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to the District Council of Madison, Inc, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 259686, Madison WI 53725-9686

