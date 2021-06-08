Menu
Elizabeth Kelly
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Kelly, Elizabeth (Betty)

FITCHBURG – Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Fitchburg, WI. She was born November 29, 1925, in Springfield IL, the daughter of Daniel and Abbie (Trader) England. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She shared many stories of growing up in a close family during the depression and survived polio as a child. She married William Kelly on September 8, 1951, after being reacquainted years after attending kindergarten together. They raised three children, traveled the world, made many special friends and brought happiness to many. Betty loved to dance, cook, sew and garden, and shared these skills with her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill of 56 years, her sister Mary Ellen Hemp and her nephew Phil Hemp. Betty is survived by her children Pat (Jolene) Kelly, Tom Kelly (Tom Quinn), and Margaret (Ray) Perron; grandchildren, Daniel (Sara) Kelly, Caitlin (Dave) Seymour, Shannon (Casey Joiner) Kelly, Erin (Jacob) Bourland, Meaghan (Brandon) Belmore, Chris (Kelly) Perron, twelve great grandchildren and two nephews.

The family would like to thank the Waterford of Fitchburg Community, Home Instead and Agrace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH / ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison., on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Carrano presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to the District Council of Madison, Inc, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 259686, Madison WI 53725-9686

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434

Please share memories at

www.cressfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH / ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
1905 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison, WI
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH / ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
1905 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you atom for letting know of your moms passing. She was a very special Godmother to me. I have thought of her often. Prayers for you and the family
Kathy Ross sparks
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry to here about your mom.. jerry and liz
Jerry galle
Friend
June 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 8, 2021
