Lierk, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Marx)

WAUWATOSA - Elizabeth "Betsy" Lierk, née Marx, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at the

Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, as a result of recent illness. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to John William Lierk; loving mother of Jennifer (Christopher) Mayhew and Matthew (Emily Allen) Lierk; and proud grandmother of Emma and Addison Mayhew. She is also survived by siblings, Patricia Marx, Victoria Brady and Melissa (Randy) Hernke. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Davidson Marx and Patricia Baldwin Marx.

Betsy graduated from Wauwatosa East High School and UW-Madison with a degree in social work. She was a lifelong member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Following college, she began her career of working at nonprofit organizations, starting at Avenues West, where she also served on their board. She also worked at the Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee. She was Board Chair at the Literacy Center of Milwaukee, Advisory Board Chair at Curative Workshop, Advisory Board Chair for the Milwaukee Salvation Army, co-chair of the Bal du Lac, and a member of the board of the Davidson Harley Trust. She won numerous awards for her philanthropic work.

Betsy loved spending time with her family, and was happiest when that included granddaughters Emma and Addie. Summers were glorious at her family's cottage on Lake Ripley which she shared with her siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Milwaukee Salvation Army or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.