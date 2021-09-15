Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Rowell
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Rowell, Elizabeth Kofua

MIDDLETON - Elizabeth Kofua Rowell, age 28, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at UW Health and Clinics. She was born on May 24, 1993, in Ghana, the daughter of Richard Rowell and Christina (Appiah) Rowell.

Elizabeth graduated from Middleton High School in 2011 and attended Penn State and UW-Milwaukee.

Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Richard and Christina Rowell; brother, Richard Rowell Jr.; and sister, Doreen Rowell.

A memorial service will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
6101 University Ave., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.