Rowell, Elizabeth Kofua

MIDDLETON - Elizabeth Kofua Rowell, age 28, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at UW Health and Clinics. She was born on May 24, 1993, in Ghana, the daughter of Richard Rowell and Christina (Appiah) Rowell.

Elizabeth graduated from Middleton High School in 2011 and attended Penn State and UW-Milwaukee.

Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Richard and Christina Rowell; brother, Richard Rowell Jr.; and sister, Doreen Rowell.

A memorial service will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery.

