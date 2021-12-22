Sakrison, Elizabeth Marie "Betty"

MIDDLETON – Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Sakrison, age 95, died peacefully, with family by her side, on Dec. 19, 2021, at Oregon Manor. She was born Sept. 20, 1926, at home on the family farm in Sumpter, Sauk County, Wis., to parents Fredrick and Mildred (Balfanz) Kirner. She worked the family farm with her parents and siblings before moving to Middleton. She married Robert Sakrison in 1956. They owned and operated Peppermint Park, an amusement park for families on the corner of Highway 12 and Mineral Point Road, across from the Big Sky Drive-In Theater. After Peppermint Park closed, Betty purchased Sak's liquor store in Middleton, which she successfully managed for many years. After selling Sak's, Betty managed the housekeeping department at Quality Inn Suites.

Betty was hard working, resourceful and creative. After Robert's death in 1993, she met Jim Taylor of Madison. They shared their lives until Jim's death. Despite Betty's memory challenges in her later years, she remained playful, optimistic, kind, generous, and engaged with the people around her.

Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Sakrison, Oregon, Bruce (Tamara) Sakrison, Madison, and Brenda (Glenn) Lockwood, DeForest; grandchildren, Brian Lockwood, Vancouver, Wash., Christa Lockwood, Cottage Grove, and Shane Sakrison, Madison; and brothers, Jim and Rich Kirner of Prairie du Sac. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; Jim Taylor; sister, Shirley O'Brien; brother, Don Kirner; and grandson, Tyler Sakrison.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the spring of 2022. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oregon Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Polly Boynton NP/Gerontology SSM, and Agrace Hospice for their kindness and care of Betty.

Betty loved animals. Memorials can be made to Angel's Wish Pet Adoption Center, 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 106, Verona, WI 53593.