Elizabeth "Betty" Sakrison
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Sakrison, Elizabeth Marie "Betty"

MIDDLETON – Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Sakrison, age 95, died peacefully, with family by her side, on Dec. 19, 2021, at Oregon Manor. She was born Sept. 20, 1926, at home on the family farm in Sumpter, Sauk County, Wis., to parents Fredrick and Mildred (Balfanz) Kirner. She worked the family farm with her parents and siblings before moving to Middleton. She married Robert Sakrison in 1956. They owned and operated Peppermint Park, an amusement park for families on the corner of Highway 12 and Mineral Point Road, across from the Big Sky Drive-In Theater. After Peppermint Park closed, Betty purchased Sak's liquor store in Middleton, which she successfully managed for many years. After selling Sak's, Betty managed the housekeeping department at Quality Inn Suites.

Betty was hard working, resourceful and creative. After Robert's death in 1993, she met Jim Taylor of Madison. They shared their lives until Jim's death. Despite Betty's memory challenges in her later years, she remained playful, optimistic, kind, generous, and engaged with the people around her.

Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Sakrison, Oregon, Bruce (Tamara) Sakrison, Madison, and Brenda (Glenn) Lockwood, DeForest; grandchildren, Brian Lockwood, Vancouver, Wash., Christa Lockwood, Cottage Grove, and Shane Sakrison, Madison; and brothers, Jim and Rich Kirner of Prairie du Sac. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; Jim Taylor; sister, Shirley O'Brien; brother, Don Kirner; and grandson, Tyler Sakrison.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the spring of 2022. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oregon Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Polly Boynton NP/Gerontology SSM, and Agrace Hospice for their kindness and care of Betty.

Betty loved animals. Memorials can be made to Angel's Wish Pet Adoption Center, 161 Horizon Drive, Suite 106, Verona, WI 53593.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the greatest joy of working for Betty and staying friends with her all these yrs! She was like a second Mom to me. I will love & Miss her always! May she Rest In Peace.until we meet again my friend Amen
Karen S Meek
Work
December 31, 2021
What a beautiful tribute. Loved visiting Saks for popcorn and to see Aunt Betty. Many fun memories of Aunt Betty Sorry for your loss.
Chris Boys
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss, glad you had her with you for so long. Always enjoyed talking with Betty at Sak´s Liquor and the hotel. She will be missed. BestWishs to family and friends.
Mark Tyler
Other
December 26, 2021
So very sorry Betty was one of the sweetest, kindest people I knew. I enjoyed the time she and Uncle Bobby lived across from me. Wonderful memories
Mary Gail Coons
December 25, 2021
