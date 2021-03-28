Schroeder, Elizabeth Johanna "Betty"

MIDDLETON – Elizabeth Johanna "Betty" Schroeder, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of John and Mary (Wagner) Meier.

Betty was a 1950 graduate from Middleton High School. She worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison, Eagle Foods as a head cashier, The Flower Shop, Lands' End and National Guardian Life where she retired in 1999.

Betty was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Middleton Senior Center. She enjoyed going to NASCAR races in Florida and Michigan, swimming with her friends at Swim West, hunting, fishing, and searching for morel mushrooms.

Betty is survived by her children, James (Christie McGarrity) of Middleton, Julie (Al) Endres of Dane, Jean (Ron) Laufenberg of Waunakee, Donn (Donna) of Portage and Robert (Amy) of Martinsville; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Lehman and Ann May; sisters-in-law, Elda Meier, Betty Meier and Tress Meier; brothers-in-law, Fred Kempfer and Bill May; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loved one, Joe Endres; sister, Mary Kempfer; brothers, Eugene, Mel and Bill; sisters-in-law, Martha Meier, Ardis Wirth and Edna Healey; brothers-in-law, Ernie Lehman, Harry Healy and Fritz Wirth; nieces, Denise May and Patsy May; nephew, Ron Kempfer; and the father of her children, Warren Schroeder.

Betty shall always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A very special thank you to All Saints Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for all the loving care that they gave our mother.

A private family service will be held at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton. Memorials may be made to All Saints Memory Care or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761