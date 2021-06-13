Menu
Elizabeth Anne Troia
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School

Troia, Elizabeth Anne

MADISON - Elizabeth Anne Troia, age 96, a lifelong resident of Madison, Wis., died peacefully in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., after a brief illness, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by many of her loved ones. She was born to her parents, Isla Ceona Daniels and Carl W. Johnson, on Jan. 18, 1925; she attended Madison East High School. She married the love of her life, Joseph A. Troia, in November of 1942.

Elizabeth and Joseph had seven children, Judith Anne Wettengel (John), Robert August Troia (Cindi), Joseph Roy Troia (Lynn), Gregory John Troia (Thomas Ramsey), Leisa Anne Douglas (Arlin), Leslie Anne Menichini (John), and Brett Joseph Troia (Kimberley). She is survived by her endearing sister, Marcia Young (Herman); sisters-in-law, Jacqueline White and Betty Troia; many loving grandchildren, Chad, Jessica, Natalie, Andrea, Lauren, and Josh Troia, David and Christopher Wettengel, Carla and Scott Troia, James and Jason Howie, Allison and Kari Troia, and Hannah and Gabrielle Douglas; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; brothers, Dudley, Ruston, Richard and Donald; children, Robert, Gregory and Leisa; grandson, Robbie; brothers-in-law, Anthony, Nate, and John; and sisters-in-law, Rose, Kathleen, Geraldine, and Anna.

Elizabeth was a very proud woman. While being raised during the Depression, she developed the love of food. She slowly savored every bite right up until her last meal. Elizabeth could often be found in her kitchen browsing through her unique collection of over 1000 cookbooks from all over the world, highlighting Italian and Swedish cuisine. She knew where each and every book came from and loved to try new recipes as long as she was able to cook. She especially enjoyed cooking her favorite oyster stew for her select children (Bob, Joey, and Leslie).

Although proud of her Swedish heritage, she told everyone she was Italian, partially because of being outnumbered. Although Judy and Joe, two of her children, faired more of the Swedish characteristics, she spent most of her life with her husband Joe's nine brothers and sisters and mother, Antonina. She thought, why fight it, when you can join it! Recently she was nicknamed NONA - meaning Italian grandmother. Her grandaughter whom she had just met was saddened that Elizabeth did not have a nickname so here it comes! Although Elizabeth was Swedish, she proudly accepted her new name of NONA! We will miss our mother's beautiful laughter, ever young looking skin, storytelling eyes and loving touch, in addition to her brilliant sense of humor. Forever in our hearts Mom!

Elizabeth's family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the many loving family and friends for the support, comfort, and care during these difficult times. Deepest thanks to Dr. Tomlinson at Advent Health, NSB, Fla., the many caregivers along the way, and the sincere angels at Halifax Hospice that were with her through her passing.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Monday, June 28 at the RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY & CHAPEL MAUSOLEUM at 2705 Regent Street in Madison, Wis., 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities: American Cancer Society; Wisconsin Parkinson Association - www.wiparkinson.org; or the Halifax Hospital Hospice - 4140 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141 - www.hovf.org.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY & CHAPEL MAUSOLEUM
2705 Regent Street, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
22 Entries
Friends and family we are postponing the celebration of life for Elizabeth, we will advise at a later date. Sorry for the inconvenience. With Love, the family
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 21, 2021
Joseph Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
Joseph Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
Joseph Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
Joseph Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
Joseph Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
So blessed to have such a wonderful mother that we could share so many memories together. She will be deeply missed
Joseph Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Mama, I am blessed to have been you daughter! I love you! Rest In Peace!
Leslie Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Mama, I miss you with every breath I take! I am and always will be your girl! And as you requested ...I will be just like a duck! I love you! Rest In Peace Mama!!!!
Leslie & John Menichini
Family
June 13, 2021
Elizabeth will be missed by us, her neighbors. She was kind and told many good stories of Madison and her very much loved children. Deep peace to her family and friends.
Denny and Dan
Other
June 13, 2021
Love and miss you so much mama. You are forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Joe and Lynn Troia
Family
June 13, 2021
Took her to the SSM clinic at least 30 times. A truly unique woman. She once told me I do what I want. Had great admiration for Elizabeth. REST IN PEACE.
Jim utrie
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results