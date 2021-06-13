Troia, Elizabeth Anne

MADISON - Elizabeth Anne Troia, age 96, a lifelong resident of Madison, Wis., died peacefully in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., after a brief illness, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by many of her loved ones. She was born to her parents, Isla Ceona Daniels and Carl W. Johnson, on Jan. 18, 1925; she attended Madison East High School. She married the love of her life, Joseph A. Troia, in November of 1942.

Elizabeth and Joseph had seven children, Judith Anne Wettengel (John), Robert August Troia (Cindi), Joseph Roy Troia (Lynn), Gregory John Troia (Thomas Ramsey), Leisa Anne Douglas (Arlin), Leslie Anne Menichini (John), and Brett Joseph Troia (Kimberley). She is survived by her endearing sister, Marcia Young (Herman); sisters-in-law, Jacqueline White and Betty Troia; many loving grandchildren, Chad, Jessica, Natalie, Andrea, Lauren, and Josh Troia, David and Christopher Wettengel, Carla and Scott Troia, James and Jason Howie, Allison and Kari Troia, and Hannah and Gabrielle Douglas; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; brothers, Dudley, Ruston, Richard and Donald; children, Robert, Gregory and Leisa; grandson, Robbie; brothers-in-law, Anthony, Nate, and John; and sisters-in-law, Rose, Kathleen, Geraldine, and Anna.

Elizabeth was a very proud woman. While being raised during the Depression, she developed the love of food. She slowly savored every bite right up until her last meal. Elizabeth could often be found in her kitchen browsing through her unique collection of over 1000 cookbooks from all over the world, highlighting Italian and Swedish cuisine. She knew where each and every book came from and loved to try new recipes as long as she was able to cook. She especially enjoyed cooking her favorite oyster stew for her select children (Bob, Joey, and Leslie).

Although proud of her Swedish heritage, she told everyone she was Italian, partially because of being outnumbered. Although Judy and Joe, two of her children, faired more of the Swedish characteristics, she spent most of her life with her husband Joe's nine brothers and sisters and mother, Antonina. She thought, why fight it, when you can join it! Recently she was nicknamed NONA - meaning Italian grandmother. Her grandaughter whom she had just met was saddened that Elizabeth did not have a nickname so here it comes! Although Elizabeth was Swedish, she proudly accepted her new name of NONA! We will miss our mother's beautiful laughter, ever young looking skin, storytelling eyes and loving touch, in addition to her brilliant sense of humor. Forever in our hearts Mom!

Elizabeth's family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the many loving family and friends for the support, comfort, and care during these difficult times. Deepest thanks to Dr. Tomlinson at Advent Health, NSB, Fla., the many caregivers along the way, and the sincere angels at Halifax Hospice that were with her through her passing.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Monday, June 28 at the RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY & CHAPEL MAUSOLEUM at 2705 Regent Street in Madison, Wis., 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities: American Cancer Society; Wisconsin Parkinson Association - www.wiparkinson.org; or the Halifax Hospital Hospice - 4140 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141 - www.hovf.org.