Bellissimo, Ellen Frances (Bowen)

MIDDLETON - On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Ellen Frances (Bowen) Bellissimo passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., with her family at her side.

Ellen was born to Ambrose and Gertrude (Dube) Bowen on Sept. 17, 1929, in Newton, Mass. She was the beloved little sister of Mary Louise and J. Bradley. She attended Emmanuel College, graduated from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, and earned her BSN degree from Boston College School of Nursing. She married Joseph E. Bellissimo in 1954, and together they raised six children - the joy and pride of her life.

She moved to Middleton, Wis., in 1969 when her husband was transferred there. She volunteered in many ways and places as she felt it was a privilege to serve others. She volunteered for the city and school districts of Middleton, Red Cross blood drives, Middleton Outreach Ministry and was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church where she was involved with numerous committees and activities, including parish council and St. Paul's Community meal.

She loved nursing and practiced with that attitude. Her interests included reading, bowling, swimming, elder hostels, volunteering, Mad Hatters storytelling, theatre and movies, music, cribbage, canoeing, sports, and anything her children and grandchildren were involved in.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; sister; and brother. She is survived by her six children, Ellen (David) Schumann, Joseph (Carolyn) Bellissimo, Daniel (Cheryl Hillery) Bellissimo, Elizabeth Bellissimo, Thomas (Patricia) Bellissimo and Mary (Stephen) Battista; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with another on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting www.stbmidd.org/live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and clicking the "Livestream" option. Private burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials should be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton, Middleton Outreach Ministry, or Catholic Charities of Madison. Sympathy cards may be sent to her daughter Ellen Schumann, c/o Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, WI 53562.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761