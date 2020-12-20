Menu
Ellen Bellissimo
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Bellissimo, Ellen Frances (Bowen)

MIDDLETON - On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Ellen Frances (Bowen) Bellissimo passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., with her family at her side.

Ellen was born to Ambrose and Gertrude (Dube) Bowen on Sept. 17, 1929, in Newton, Mass. She was the beloved little sister of Mary Louise and J. Bradley. She attended Emmanuel College, graduated from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, and earned her BSN degree from Boston College School of Nursing. She married Joseph E. Bellissimo in 1954, and together they raised six children - the joy and pride of her life.

She moved to Middleton, Wis., in 1969 when her husband was transferred there. She volunteered in many ways and places as she felt it was a privilege to serve others. She volunteered for the city and school districts of Middleton, Red Cross blood drives, Middleton Outreach Ministry and was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church where she was involved with numerous committees and activities, including parish council and St. Paul's Community meal.

She loved nursing and practiced with that attitude. Her interests included reading, bowling, swimming, elder hostels, volunteering, Mad Hatters storytelling, theatre and movies, music, cribbage, canoeing, sports, and anything her children and grandchildren were involved in.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; sister; and brother. She is survived by her six children, Ellen (David) Schumann, Joseph (Carolyn) Bellissimo, Daniel (Cheryl Hillery) Bellissimo, Elizabeth Bellissimo, Thomas (Patricia) Bellissimo and Mary (Stephen) Battista; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with another on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting www.stbmidd.org/live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and clicking the "Livestream" option. Private burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials should be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton, Middleton Outreach Ministry, or Catholic Charities of Madison. Sympathy cards may be sent to her daughter Ellen Schumann, c/o Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, WI 53562.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
via LIVE STREAM by visiting www.stbmidd.org/live
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rachel Lasher
December 23, 2020
To Dan & Cheryl, Our sincere sympathy to you on the passing of your Mother Dan. I missed getting on line in time to see the Mass, but our thoughts and prayers are with you & Cheryl at this sad time in your lives. Lucy
Lucy & Charles Ramshaw
December 23, 2020
Pai and will miss you ...... goodbye Miss Ellie
December 22, 2020
Ellen was a fine lady. She and her husband, Joe, made a great team. Their canoeing is noted and they even loaned their canoe to our Boy Scout troop. She will be missed.
Ronald & Kris Berman
December 21, 2020
The entire Solner family extends their condolences to all of the family. As parents and neighbors, Pat and I were proud to have Joe, Ellen and the kids as friends. God give you peace.
Pat and Ed Solner
December 21, 2020
