FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Bethel, Ellen L.

MADISON - Ellen L. Bethel, age 68, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Dec. 6, 1953, to Elmer and Mary (Stevenson) Bethel in Madison, Wis. Ellen married Al Wessel on Jan. 9, 1982, in Madison, Wis.

A celebration of Ellen's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, WI. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Lakeview Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
