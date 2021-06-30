Schmitt, Ellen L. (Mack)

ROXBURY - Ellen L. (Mack) Schmitt, age 67, of Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons and daughters-in-law on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Meriter Hospital, after battling lymphoma and pneumonia. She was born on May 3, 1954, in Baraboo, to the late, Herman and Blanche (Breunig) Mack. She married the love of her life, DuWayne Schmitt, on Sept. 30, 1978. Together, they embraced life with their five boys: Jeffrey, Brian, David, Dean, and Christopher. To her joy, the family expanded, bringing in Meghann, wife of David, and Melissa, wife of Christopher. Ellen enjoyed going up north with her siblings, mowing, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also had daycare children who often referred to her as "Ida." Ellen was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church and the Council of Catholic Women.

She is survived by her sons, Brian, David (Meghann), and Christopher (Melissa); special grandchildren, Abigail (6), Madeline (3), and Peter (5 months); brothers and sisters, Glenn (Dorothy) Mack, Gloria (Russ) Clemens, Eileen Ripp, Kay (Jim) Kalscheur, Herman (Elaine) Mack, and Steve (Cindy) Mack; sister-in-law, Carol Mack; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her loving husband, DuWayne; her parents, Herman and Blanche Mack; sons, Jeffrey and Dean; granddaughter, Hannah; and siblings, Russell Paul, Russell Herman, Milton, Maxine, Clifford, and Howard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at ST. NORBERT CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury, with Father James Kotch officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 5, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Rosary to be prayed at 3:45 p.m., and the morning of the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Ellen's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Meriter Hospital and to Dr. Rajguru.

