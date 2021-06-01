Fisk, Elmer E.

DEKORRA -- Elmer E. Fisk, age 99, of Dekorra, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee, with his granddaughter holding his hand.

Elmer was born on Feb. 8, 1922, in the town of Dekorra, the son of Harold and Ruby (Freeland) Fisk. He was united in marriage to Angeline Neumaier on June 26, 1948. They were together for 64 years, until her death in 2013.

Elmer graduated from Lodi High School and earned a scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin, where he was on the 1943 National Championship NCAA boxing team. He studied at UW until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944. He served in WWII, training soldiers and scout dogs. Later, he saw years of local government service as chair for the Town of Dekorra, Columbia County Board Chair, and Columbia County Highway Commissioner. He enjoyed gardening, loved time with his family and a good joke.

His is survived by his children, Julie, Waunakee, Gregory (Carol), Flagstaff, Ariz., Joan Miller, Spring City, Pa., Mark (Lorri), Roxbury, Harold (Richard Hernandez), San Francisco, Calif., Daniel (Lisa), Thornton, Colo., Alice (Michael) Parks, Appleton, Jane (George) Oehl, Jacksonville, Fla., and Edward (Laura), Cross Plains; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Timothy; his brother, Hugh and his spouse, Margaret; and his son-in-law, Steven Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette with Father Balaraju Eturi presiding. Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will provide honors at Mass. Burial will follow in Dekorra Cemetery, with military graveside services conducted by Poynette Area Veterans. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Badger Honor Flight, P. O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725, www.badgerhonoflight.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.