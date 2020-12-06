Gunderson, Elroy Alva

MADISON - Elroy Alva Gunderson, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. He was born on Nov. 1, 1936, to Alva and Inez Gunderson of Mount Horeb, Wis. Elroy grew up in Madison, Wis., graduating from Central High School in 1954. Elroy married Lois E. Finnerty on Aug. 24, 1957.

He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1960, where he served for six years. Elroy worked as a stone mason for 43 years, retiring in 1998. He was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire adult life. Elroy greatly enjoyed watching the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Elroy spent the majority of his retirement fishing with his son, Erik, and watching his three grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for taking them on walks, playing at local parks, and singing countless songs to them (usually Elvis).

Elroy is survived by his children, Erik Gunderson, Dan (McLean) Gunderson and Lori (Joe) Chamberlain; and grandchildren, Ana, Lauren and Keegan.

Elroy was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, please donate to either Ducks Unlimited, Clean Lakes Alliance or The Nature Conservancy.

