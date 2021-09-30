Menu
Elsie Fahrney
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St
Evansville, WI

Fahrney, Elsie Jessie

JANESVILLE - Elsie Jessie Fahrney, age 94, of Janesville, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. She was born on Aug. 17, 1927.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville, with the Rev. Thomas Zillman officiating. Burial will follow in Peace EUB Cemetery, Brooklyn Township. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Elsie's family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care and support she received. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn in close areas.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St, Evansville, WI
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St, Evansville, WI
