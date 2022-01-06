Davidson, Elwood Gilmore

COTTAGE GROVE - Elwood Gilmore Davidson, age 97, of Cottage Grove, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 31, 1924, in Madison, to Kyle and Ada (Dunbar) Davidson. Elwood was a kind and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

Elwood married Doreen Ruud on Sept. 13, 1952, and moved to Monona where they raised their four children. They lived for over 30 years in Monona, later moving to Cottage Grove where they lived for over 30 years at the time of his passing. Elwood worked at the Davidson Dairy Bar and for 37 years at Oscar Mayer.

Elwood graduated from Madison East High School (Class of 1945), was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1943-1946, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II; he was assigned to Battery "D," 485th anti-aircraft artillery automatic weapons Battery "N," and was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 7591. He had a memorable trip on the Honor Flight with his son to Washington, D.C., in 2012.

Elwood was inspired by his father and the Kyle Davidson Orchestra at a young age, developing a love of music. He sang with the For Mor barbershop quartet for 40 years and was a member of SPEBSQSA since 1948. Elwood was a 65-year member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed his time singing with the Monona Senior Chorus and loved to play the harmonica and the piano. Elwood was a self-taught pencil artist creating many portraits and still life pictures.

Elwood is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doreen; children, Barbara (Kirk) Hyder, Nancy (Jonathan) Pike, Dennis (Cheryl) Davidson and Judy Davidson; his grandchildren, Andrew (Amy) Rowe, Trevor and Katie Pike, Jeffrey Davidson and Jennifer (Thomas) Coolidge, Brian Jones and Kevin (Victoria) Jones; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Caryl (James) Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leslie, Arnold and Kenneth; and sister, Esther Gerber.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716.

Thank you to Agrace HospiceCare (east team) for all the attention and care given. Elwood would like everyone to enjoy life, love your family and to take one day at a time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420