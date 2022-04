Emery M. Stluka

MAZOMANIE - Emery Michael Stluka passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

A Celebration of Life and Masonic Service will be held at MIDDLETON COMMUNITY CHURCH, 645 Schewe Road, Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A gathering will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761