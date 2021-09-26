Menu
Emily Rooney
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Rooney, Emily

MADISON - The world lost a beloved soul, Emily Rooney, on Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 57. Emily battled metastatic breast cancer for years, but it never stopped her from living her life with the utmost grace, strength, courage, and love. It would be wrong to say that Emily lost her battle because our warrior princess never stopped fighting. When anyone else would have broken, Emily stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.

Emily was born on March 1, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio. She attended Ohio State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. With this degree, Emily went on to become a special education teacher, so she could continue to be around and work with kids. She also had a deep love of spending time working in her garden at her home in Madison, Wis. Being surrounded by beautiful flowers, sunshine, and nature brought Emily much happiness and peace.

Emily was an exceptional mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and was a huge support and source of light to others who were also battling breast cancer. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. Her huge heart, kind soul, and endless compassion is something her colleagues, students, family members, and friends knew her as, and will remember her to be. Emily found inspiration from all of you who kept her in your thoughts and shared your love for her during her battle.

Emily is survived by her son and daughter, Sean (Taylor) and Mara Rooney; her mother, Patricia Verhoff; her brothers, Tim (Laura) Verhoff and Ted Verhoff; her sister, Amy (Steve) Rady; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In remembrance of Emily Rooney's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, or The Dane County Humane Society.

Family and friends will be invited to say a final goodbye to Emily, our warrior princess, in the near future. Correspondence with those details will be shared when Emily's celebration of life is fully planned. Emily's fierce spirit touched the lives of many, so all will be welcome. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The staff of the American Cancer Fund at www.AmericanCancerFund.org is sorry to hear of Emily´s passing. We have received a memorial donation in her name and our sincere condolences go out to her family.
American Cancer Fund
September 28, 2021
