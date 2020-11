Orvold, Eric L.

MADISON - Eric L. Orvold, age 57, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

