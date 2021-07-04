Isely, Erling Harold

DEFOREST - Erling to his family, Earl to his friends, Erling Harold Isely, 81, took off from home to his next destination on June 30, 2021, after a formidable battle with pancreatic cancer.

One half of the first set of twins born at the new Monroe hospital, Erling came into this world Oct. 19, 1939, the sixth of Leona and Willis Isely's 11 children. He was a proud alumnus of the Puddledock one-room grade school and graduated from Argyle High School in 1957, despite his tendency to leave his homework on the bus and refusal to participate in dance class.

The principles of hard work and practicality instilled as part of a large farming family served him well in his working career. He left his early job as a cheesemaking apprentice at Biggs Factory in Argyle to learn mechanics at the Tulsa School of Aeronautics in 1961. After completing his coursework, he began his aeronautics career at Morey Airfield in Middleton, followed by a stint at True Aviation in Beloit where he earned his pilot's license. He continued his career both as a corporate pilot and mechanic at Beloit Corporation, then relocated to the DeForest area to fly for Oscar Mayer. As Oscar Mayer was acquired by bigger corporations, the jets he flew got bigger and more sophisticated, and he was proud to steadily grow his piloting skills, retain his first-class medical and safety ratings, and complete his flying career to mandatory retirement age in 1999.

Erling's commitment to a job well-done was more than matched by his dedication and devotion to his home and family. On June 24, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Carolyn Johnson, daughter of James and Frances Johnson. Together they formed a true partnership to raise five daughters as the most engaged parents in all the kids' activities, coaching and attending sporting events, concerts, and school plays, hosting AFS daughter Sylvie and AFS events, and opening their garage and house for float-building and post-prom parties. In his children, years of family camping trips across the country fostered a love of travel, an appreciation for nature, and compassion and respect for the differences and similarities of all people. He instilled a dedication to vote, to support local businesses, and to "go" if your friend needs you. In later years, he regularly lent his checkbook, his carpentry, auto mechanic, gardening and general labor skills to the many projects launched by his children. He and Ann enjoyed years of DIY home improvement projects and built a paradise for local birds in their backyard, and never hesitated to take a local, national or international vacation. He loved to watch sports of all kinds, especially anything Badgers, flipping between multiple channels in a single sitting. Not content to sit on the sidelines, he played slow-pitch on the Christ Lutheran and Thunderbird softball teams, bowled on the Sunday Night Swingers, and was a lifetime golfer.

A man of faith, Erling was an active member in many church communities, including Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville, United in Christ Lutheran Church in Morrisonville, and Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. He willingly accepted leadership roles on church boards, as a Sunday school superintendent and teacher, served on countless special committees, and could be relied on as a go-to usher, greeter, reader or to lead a prayer for a group. His faith communities were very important to him, and he made many lifelong friendships within them. Wonderful memories were made while attending Family Bible Camp, decorating sanctuaries for Christmas, and ricing potatoes, rolling meatballs, and washing dishes for the Lutefisk Dinner.

Erling's dedication to serve his community is further evidenced by his 12-year run on the DeForest School Board, years as a Senior Center volunteer, and over 46 years as a member of the DeForest Lions Club. In addition to his work with the local club, he and Ann completed over 20 international missions bringing eyeglasses to people in Mexico and Central America. He served for many years in an officer role at the club and district levels and was honored by Lions Club International Foundation as a prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services. In recent years, he turned his efforts to helping Families Working Together, a non-profit supporting the Native American community at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. He rallied clubs from around Wisconsin and South Dakota to support the community with eyeglass missions and donations.

Erling was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Charlotte; his in-laws; brother, Daryle; sister-in-law, Carol Isely; brothers-in-law, John Shippee and Dan Dugan; niece, Laurel; and nephew, Gerald.

He leaves behind Ann, his wife of 60 years, and many loving family members, including five darling daughters, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Karen (Tim Sanderson), Emma (Simon) and Evie, Chris (Gel); Karla (Mark) Newman, Emma; Kathy (Scott) Cooper, Addie and Remi; Kristin (Brett) Whyte, John, Jaxson and JJ; Karel (Doug Grennan), Seth, Stella, Everett, Lucy, Elise and Willa; his siblings, Roger (Dorothy), Junice Shippee, Joanne (John) Bruehlman, twin brother, Eldon (Sally), Marlys, Donnie (Paula), Alan (Iola), Angie Dugan, and Imogene (Craig) Wilner; sister-in-law, Joyce Isely; Ann's siblings, Nancy (Roger) Adler, Ellen Kay (Bill) Kummer, David Johnson, and Denny (Geri) Johnson; and 33 nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to his family, Erling is survived by the many friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched. Our humble thanks for the overwhelming love and support from health care providers, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, old friends, new friends, his faith community, his Lions friends, his Tuesday Golf Group, and his Wednesday Pie Group. Your compassionate visits, calls and letters sustained him, bringing both encouragement and a sense of normalcy in a year and a half of unusual circumstances. Rest in peace, Erling, after a life well-lived.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date at Apple Grove Lutheran Church in Argyle.

Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation or Families Working Together.

