Erma Larson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St
Sauk City, WI

Larson, Erma E.

POYNETTE – Erma E. Larson, age 89, of Poynette, passed away peacefully after a brief stay at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with her family by her side.

Erma was born on Dec. 20, 1931, the sixth of seven children born to John and Anna (Tjugum) Auby. Erma loved telling stories of growing up on the farm in Sun Prairie, doing things such as floating lunch pails down the creek, swimming in the cow tanks and hunting rabbits and pheasants with her younger brother and best friend, Darrell.

Above anything else, Erma loved her family. Growing up, we always had wonderful homemade meals, big birthday dinners for the whole family, Sunday night homemade pizza nights and great family time at the cabin. She was happiest cooking with her whole family around her, and she always made sure there was enough for people who may stop by unannounced- which happened a lot!

She is survived by her children, Larry (Dee Ann) Larson, Le Nora (Michael) Saindon, Sandra Seim, Joni (Nick) Howe, and LuAnn (Corey) Neabling; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; parents; six siblings; and her in-laws, Stanley and Alice Larson.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Clare Meadows for the compassionate, dignified care they provided Mom. We are blessed that Mom was surrounded by such loving people during her most vulnerable time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clare Meadows, 1414 Jefferson St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

The family will hold a private funeral service on Monday, Dec. 27 to honor Erma.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Erma was the Best. Always there for my dad, Darrell. Easy to talk to. Always had something funny to say. Will miss her Dearly.
Barb Auby
Family
December 25, 2021
Mom was an awesome mom, and friend. She was always there for us, and will be greatly missed, but will remain in my heart forever.
lenny lea saindon
December 23, 2021
