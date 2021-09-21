Manweiler, Erna

RIO - Erna (Neubauer)Manweiler, 95, of Rio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio. She was born Feb. 10, 1926 to William and Jenny Neubauer in Waupun. She was a sister of Joyce (Neubauer) Paul and Ardis Neubauer.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with the Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Generations Hospice. Our most sincere thanks to At Home Again assisted living and Generations Hospice who both took exceptional care of Erna. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.