Ernest Willborn
1940 - 2021
1940
2021
Madison East High School
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Willborn, Ernest W.

MADISON - Ernest W. Willborn, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 3, 1940, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Ernest and Esther (Coyhis) Willborn.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Published by Madison.com on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
