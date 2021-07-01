Willborn, Ernest W.

MADISON - Ernest W. Willborn, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 3, 1940, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Ernest and Esther (Coyhis) Willborn.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

