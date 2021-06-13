Lee, Erven C.

STOUGHTON - Erven C. Lee, age 85, a man known for his kindness, loyalty, integrity, and love for God, entered into heaven on June 4, 2021. He was born to Erven and Elizabeth Lee in Keokuk, Iowa on Dec. 31, 1935.

After graduating from Platteville High School in 1953, Erven joined the U.S. Marines, proudly serving his country for three years in California and Korea. He returned to Wisconsin to attend the UW-Platteville, where he earned his teaching degree in industrial arts and math. That is also where he met his future wife, Emily Maurer.

After graduation, Erven taught school for one year in Random Lake, Wis., before moving on to Stoughton High School where he taught for 31 years. It was during those years he started a construction technology class, in which his students would build a house during the school year working just three hours each afternoon. By spring, each house was complete, and students proudly showed their family and friends the job they had accomplished.

Supervising 20 students and keeping them working on different projects at the same time took plenty of patience and planning. Now, there were some "uh-oh" moments, like the time a gallon of white paint was spilled on a newly shingled roof, or when the crew that was building a fireplace in the basement had to tear it out and redo it because it wasn't up to his standards. Mr. Lee was a patient, kind, and gentle man who thought every one of his students was #1 and treated them all fairly. He was a favorite of many students.

Erven built his family home on Bass Lake in 1965 and was always proud to be a Bass Lake resident. His family and faith were most important to him. He took pride in working hard and helping others. His carpentry work can be seen in many houses he built or remodeled around town. He enjoyed riding his bicycle to school and began running before it was popular. Back then, people often stopped him and asked if he needed a ride. He enjoyed talking to everyone he would meet, spending time with his grandkids, taking yearly trips to Florida, seeing his Marine buddies, and tinkering on projects around his house.

Erven is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emily; four children, Eric (Susu) Lee of El Segundo, Calif., Tim Lee of Davie, Fla., Betsy (Moktar) Taamallah of Stoughton, and Nicole Diamante of Madison; seven grandchildren, MacKenzie, Katianna, and Gabriella Lee, Dominique and Tiger Diamante, Nisrine and Allia Taamallah; a special niece, Lisa Hocking, brothers, Mark (Janice), and Paul,; sisters, Marietta Korpi (Cliff) and Jean (Leon) Pick,; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Hospice Caretakers, who have done so much for Erven and taken wonderful care of him, and to Moktar, for being a wonderful son-in-law, caretaker, and friend to Erven up until the end. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at FULTON CHURCH, 9209 N. Fulton St., Fulton, WI. Visitation will be held before the service. Memorials may be given to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Research Center, 2500 Overlook Terrace D 4211, Madison, WI 53705.

Dad, thank you for showing us how to love God and love people.

Semper Fi.