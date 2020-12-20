Wentland, Ervin "Bill"

DEFOREST – Ervin "Bill" Wentland, age 77, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. He was born to Ervin and Betty (Erstad) Wentland on Aug. 20, 1943. He was employed at Oscar Mayer for 39 years. Bill was a member at Lake Windsor Golf Club for 44 years, making many friends along the way. He married Pauline Spangler on Dec. 26, 1964, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Bill enjoyed playing cards, making golf clubs, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and grand-dog, Gracie. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Minocqua.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline; his son, Mark and his children Justin and Madeline; his daughter-in-law, Suzanne and her children, Emilee and Ryan; step-father-in-law, Francis Wagner; sister, Nancy; and brother, John of Clermont, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy; his parents; and in-laws, Paul and Katie Spangler.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

