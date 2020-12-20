Menu
Ervin Wentland
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Wentland, Ervin "Bill"

DEFOREST – Ervin "Bill" Wentland, age 77, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. He was born to Ervin and Betty (Erstad) Wentland on Aug. 20, 1943. He was employed at Oscar Mayer for 39 years. Bill was a member at Lake Windsor Golf Club for 44 years, making many friends along the way. He married Pauline Spangler on Dec. 26, 1964, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Bill enjoyed playing cards, making golf clubs, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and grand-dog, Gracie. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Minocqua.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline; his son, Mark and his children Justin and Madeline; his daughter-in-law, Suzanne and her children, Emilee and Ryan; step-father-in-law, Francis Wagner; sister, Nancy; and brother, John of Clermont, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy; his parents; and in-laws, Paul and Katie Spangler.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pauline: Hi. My name is Randy Schumann, and I am so shocked, saddened and sorry to hear that Bill has passed. We were good buddies on the East High golf team for 3 years, and over the following decades occasionally played together at the Lake Windsor course -- which has your lovely home with the big back yard along the 16th hole. I still reside in Madison, and I feel badly that I didn't make some connections happen for golf together over the past years. When Bill's Celebration of Life is scheduled, pls let me know when and where. My sincere sympathies to you.
Randall Schumann
December 25, 2020
