OREGON- Erwin A. "Bud" Sholts, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born on Jan. 15, 1934, in Madison, the son of Ralph and Beulah (Gallager) Sholts.

Bud graduated from Oregon High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army. He married Joyce Haase on Oct. 3, 1959, in Cottage Grove, Wis.

Bud worked as a farmer and an economist for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture for 41 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 151 in Oregon.

Bud enjoyed socializing with people wherever he would go. He was very involved with his grandchildren's activities, especially the Oregon High School marching band.

Bud is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Sheri Bailey; son-in-law, Martin Long; grandchildren, Creighton (Laura) Long, Mercedes Long, Kacie Bailey, Kelsey Gordon and MacKenzie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Autumn Gordon, Ember Gordon and a third expected in August; two sisters, Jean (Mark) Hanson and Joan Anderson; and sister-in-law, Paula Sholts. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Martha Long; brother, Ralph Sholts; and granddaughters, Alexis and Kassia Long.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Bud's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all his caregivers, especially Carla and Kim. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

