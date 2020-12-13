Scott, Esther Helga

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Esther Helga Scott, age 94, of Prairie du Sac, died on Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo. Esther was born on May 6, 1926, in Krem, N.D., to the late Emanuel and Martha (Kruckenberg) Miller. On Aug. 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Walter James Scott in Cashmere, Wash. This marriage was blessed with four sons. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac. Esther enjoyed classical music, quilting, cooking and gardening and made many quilts for friends, family and charity, including Quilts of Valor.

She is survived by four sons, Richard James (Angie) Black Earth, Wis., Thomas Robert (Mary) of Brooklyn, Wis., William Bruce, Plano, Ill., and Alan Miller, Brooklyn, Wis.; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

