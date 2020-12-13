Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Scott
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Scott, Esther Helga

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Esther Helga Scott, age 94, of Prairie du Sac, died on Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo. Esther was born on May 6, 1926, in Krem, N.D., to the late Emanuel and Martha (Kruckenberg) Miller. On Aug. 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Walter James Scott in Cashmere, Wash. This marriage was blessed with four sons. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac. Esther enjoyed classical music, quilting, cooking and gardening and made many quilts for friends, family and charity, including Quilts of Valor.

She is survived by four sons, Richard James (Angie) Black Earth, Wis., Thomas Robert (Mary) of Brooklyn, Wis., William Bruce, Plano, Ill., and Alan Miller, Brooklyn, Wis.; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for the loss of your parents. God Bless your and yours
BRADLEY NIEBUHR
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results