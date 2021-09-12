Arneson, Eugene "Gene"

MIDDLETON - Eugene "Gene" Arneson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law at his side. He was born in Stoughton, Wis., and was raised by Carl and Anna Meyer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard. Gene spent almost 53 years with the love of his life, Vicki, and together they built their life in Middleton, where they both operated one of the most successful towing and auto repair service stations in Dane County (Arneson's Auto Repair and Towing). Gene was an active member in the Middleton community where he was a former member of Middleton Sertoma, Middleton Optimist, and the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival.

Gene is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Randy (Connie) of Oklahoma; daughter, Carla (Dan) Klubertanz; his beloved grandchildren whom he adored with his whole heart, Geena (his peanut) of Sauk City and Kyle (his bud) of Middleton; sister, Donna Johnson of Madison and her daughters, Julie and Kathy of Madison; favorite brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" (Gayle) Stiles of Houston, Texas; and his daughter, Jamie (Billy), whom Gene thought the world of; nieces, Lynda Larsen of Evansville, Laura Beaton (fiancé, Scott) of Sun Prairie and Lisa (Randy) Steward of San Diego; very special family friends, Wendy and Steve Fahlgren; very special mechanics, Tom and Kevin; and many great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by Carl and Anna Meyer; sister-in-law, Marlene; and brother, Ronald.

The family would like to thank Nikki Perkins and Leslie Nowak of Agrace HospiceCare. You gave him the best quality of life and comfort in his last weeks with us, and we will forever be grateful to you for this. Also, a special thank you to Chief Troy Hellenbrand, Lt. Hanson and Officer Withee of the Middleton Police Department for giving our hero his final escort out of town.

Per Gene's wishes, a private family service and military honors will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gene's name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Fly High our Precious Plum. You will be missed dearly by many.

