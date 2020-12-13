Schmitz, Eugene J. "Geno"

CROSS PLAINS/PINE BLUFF - Eugene J. "Geno" Schmitz, age 75, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1944, in Pine Bluff, Wis., the son of Donald Schmitz and Evelyn Hauser. He was raised a few years by his Aunt Dorothy Kalscheur until Donald married Ann Goodwin, who became his mother.

Geno graduated from Mount Horeb High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam era. A few months later he was working for Wisconsin Telephone Company, which changed names many times and is now AT&T. Geno received the Theodore N. Vail Citation for quick actions in coming to the aid of an injured accident victim, possibly saving his life, which turned out to have saved the gentleman's life. Geno retired from AT&T after 37 years of service and went on to self-employment communication work for almost 15 years. Geno married Judy Stover on Sept. 2, 2017.

Geno enjoyed CYP baseball, Home Talent baseball and fastpitch softball with Schultz Electric. He started playing golf and ping-pong. Geno continued to play golf with his Monday Cross Plains Golf Group. He was active in the American Legion Post No. 245 and was partner to co-project leader of the H.O.M.E. project through AT&T Pioneers. Geno's greatest pleasure was his wife, four daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Geno is survived by his wife, Judy; children with former wife, Lynn Schmitz, Leah (Ben) Hovde and Mindy (Matthew) Weir; Judy's daughters, Dawn (Joey) Moreau and Darcy (Jason) Anderson, that he raised as if his own; grandchildren, Ellen (Austin) Schloesser, Emily Weir, Jasmine Archuleta, Tyler Archuleta, Carson Lowrey, Jack Hovde, Alannah (Teven) Moreau, and Ian Moreau; great-grandchildren, Isaac Schlueter, Nora and Myles Polencheck; sisters, Marge (Jerald) Murphy, Maryann (Martin) Banuelos, Evelyn Goodwin and Karen Schmitz; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ann Schmitz; birth mother, Evelyn Bonner; daughter, Cori Schmitz; and brothers, Ken, Bob and Bill Goodwin and Gerald and Mike Schmitz.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Geno's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. A visitation will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nursing staff, assistants, therapists, and housekeepers for all of their care and support given to Geno. A special thank you to Dr. Ryan Mattison, Dr. Amy Grelle and Betty Krantz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

