Voegeli, Eugene Ralph "Gene"

WAUNAKEE - Eugene Ralph "Gene" Voegeli, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee, Wis. Gene was born to Ralph and Inez Voegeli on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 1948. A graduate of Albany High School in 1967, Gene took over the family farm after his father's untimely passing and then farmed outside of Winslow, Ill., for many years. After farming, he worked at Highland Chemical in Stockton, Ill., Landmark Services in Juda, Wis., and Middleton Co-Op in Middleton, Wis., always keeping in touch with the farmers in the area. Gene married Dorothy Helt Endres on Nov. 15, 2003. Gene deeply loved his family, John Deere tractors, fishing, being outdoors looking at the fall colors, playing cards and games, taking an occasional trip in his Cadillac to Ho-Chunk, and going out for breakfast and coffee with his friends and family. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Gene loved to tell stories and loved to laugh. He had a smile that would light up the room. He also had a keen sense of finding baseballs and tennis balls and would give them to the grandchildren when they came to visit. Even with his health challenges in recent years, he always kept a positive attitude and never let anything get him down.

Gene is survived by his wife, Dorothy; first wife, Mary Parriott and their children, Darrin (Melissa) Voegeli, Tammy Voegeli, Shelly (Kevin) Book, Jeremy (Amy) Voegeli, and Brandon Voegeli; step-daughters, Darlene (Steve) Metz, Nancy (Gary) Petrick, Karen (Buck) Kurt, Kathy (Ian Johnson) Flesch, and Kristi (Jamie) Land; grandchildren, Brody, Brycen, Brynlee, Brooklyn, and Briella Voegeli, Kierra Leverington, Landyn and Kailyn Voegeli; step-grandchildren, Raina and Riley Petrick, Skyler, Olivia, and Trinity Kurt, Lexi, Logan, and Brayden Flesch and Caleb, Dillon, and Sean Land and Heather (Lance) Felton; sisters, Gloria (Dwayne) Godfrey, Sharon (Wayne) Stietz, and Karen Erickson; brother, Roy (Mary) Voegeli; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Virginia) Helt, Tony (Joan) Helt, Viola Helt, Diane Helt, and Marlene Helt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Voegeli; mother, Inez Davis; stepfather, Dean Davis; brother, Jerry Voegeli; brother-in-law, Gary Erickson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Godfrey (Rosella) Helt, John Helt, Joe (Doris) Helt, Syl Helt, Rosie (Claude) Schuster, Gilbert (Carol) Helt, Donald Helt, and Tom Helt; nephew, Greg Godfrey; and niece, Angie Johnson.

Special thank you to all the employees at Waunakee Manor for their care and support during the last seven years.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, WI 53597. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Private burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Monticello, Wis. Guests will be required to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

