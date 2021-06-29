Menu
Eula Meier

Meier, Eula "Jean" (Lindon)

MADISON - Eula "Jean" (Lindon) Meier, 93, of Madison, WI, formerly of Apple River, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 26, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 30,2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pastor Michelle Knight will officiate the services. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Warren, IL. A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com


