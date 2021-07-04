Borenitsch, Eva Susan

WAUNAKEE - Eva Susan Borenitsch had a wonderful life. In six years, she shared and received more love and joy than most could experience in 100 years.

Everything about Eva was special, and she made everyone around her feel the same. Even though Rett syndrome caused her to communicate differently, she used a combination of technology, giggles and hugs to let you know how she felt.

She was her Mom's snuggler, her Dad's running buddy and her brother's biggest fan. Smiles came easy for Eva, especially if it involved a family Brewers game, an afternoon swim with her brother in the pool (her happy place), or a chocolate cupcake.

Eva's family would like to thank everyone who helped make her life so full, including her team at the Waisman Center, especially therapists Sarah and Annette; teachers, aides and staff at Prairie Elementary in Waunakee; the staff at Gio's Garden; and her home aide and special friend, Claire.

Eva continues to be loved by her parents, Jim and Emily; brother, Elliot; her grandparents, Ken and Susan Kidd, Richard and Kim Borenitsch, and Barbara Borenitsch; aunt, Ali (Nick) Suttman; cousins, Benjamin, Andrew, and Jillian; uncle, Stephen (Ashley) Kidd; cousin, Shep; aunts, Jenna Waligorski and Olivia Waligorski; along with many other friends, family and classmates. She was preceded in her passing by her aunt, Jessica Borenitsch.

A celebration of life will be held at Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee at a later date. Details are forthcoming, but we ask guests to consider dressing in pink or purple, just as Eva would have done.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to the Waisman Center in memory of Eva. Donations will support the Communication Aids & Systems Clinic (CASC), which gave Eva a voice, and programs to bring joy and fun to all kiddos with exceptional needs.

