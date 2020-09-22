DeVoe, Eva Janet

MADISON – Eva Janet DeVoe, age 93, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1927, in Hartford, Wis., to Ralph and Lora (Beck) Winterhalter.

Janet graduated from Hartford High School in 1945 and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She met and married Robert "Bob" following his U.S. Army Air Corps duty in World War II when both were students at the UW. Janet worked as a journalist for several years and then taught at Elvehjem Elementary School for 22 years.

After retirement, Janet worked with her husband, Bob, in the antiques business. Known as Conestoga Antiques, they sold antiques in several malls. They later branched out to manage estate sales and conduct antique appraisals.

Janet and Bob enjoyed traveling together and spending their winters in Destin, Fla. She enjoyed hosting bridge club, book clubs, volunteering as a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), enjoying movie nights with her son, adventures with her daughter and spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Affectionately called Grandma Boo because of her terms of endearment, she always had a twinkle in her eye and will be dearly missed.

Janet is survived by her son, Steve; and daughter, Mary (Gary) Gutknecht; granddaughters, Kira (Marty) Kennedy and Leah (Marty) Grosse; and three great-grandchildren, Lucca Grosse, Isadore Kennedy and Leona Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Winterhalter; and husband.

A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Janet's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 12 Noon, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Janet's family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and compassion. Memorials may be gifted in Janet's name to Agrace HospiceCare or AAUW-Monona/Madison Branch. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

