MADISON - Eva L. Fields left this world for bigger and better things on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 after a very fulfilling life. Eva was a very independent, successful, and hard-working sales executive, working well into her eighties.

Eva had a quick wit, was a great joke-teller, and constantly teased her caregivers in her later days. When asked if she needed anything, it was always a Bloody Mary or an Old-Fashion, depending on the time of day. She was a feisty one that always made us smile.

Eva is survived by her sons, Ross (Julia) Bruner of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Jay (Sally) Bruner of Madison; five grandchildren, Jill, Travis, Tyler, Lindsey, and Stacy; and eight great-grandchildren. All of us will miss her as we look back on her happy days!

A small, private gathering will be held for family and close friends at Cress Funeral and Cremation Service.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Agrace Hospice and their caring staff, as well as the nurses at Meriter Hospital. The family also extends a huge amount of gratitude to Girlies Manor in Cross Plains, their great staff, and their director, Doug. You all made her last challenging years so much better.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

