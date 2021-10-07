Kratochwill, Evan Thomas

MIDDLETON - Evan Thomas Kratochwill, age 18, of Middleton, was taken too soon from us on Oct. 2, 2021. Evan's last day with us on Earth included spending time with his parents, Jennifer and Jason Kratochwill, at his cross country meet – even risking his cool factor by posing for photos with them. He also had dinner with his sister, Peyton Kratochwill, and even said thank you to her! And, appropriately for Evan, he was spending time with some of his many friends that night. That was Evan's favorite thing in life. Evan's last moments were shared in mutual loss with his close friends, Jack and Simon. They were struck by another driver.

Evan may very well have been the kindest, most generous person to ever walk amongst us. He always had time to help a friend – and even people he barely knew. He cared about his family and friends in a way you can only hope someone cares about you. While his parents always knew he had more friends than most, it has only become truly apparent in recent days how many lives he touched in just 18 years.

Evan loved time up at the cabin. He especially loved the winter and was a skilled cross-country skier and snowboarder. He also knew how to make Jason and Jennifer nervous while he tore around the north on his snowmobile, with his dad unable to keep pace.

Evan will be forever loved by his parents, Jennifer and Jason Kratochwill; his sister, Peyton Kratochwill; grandparents, Richard and Sharle Graul, Tom and LuAnn Kratochwill, and Danita Doyle and Rob Benada; his aunts and uncles, Julie and Joe Warstler, Joseph Doyle and Joanne Broe, Chris Graul, and Mark and Patty Graul; and his cousins, Taylor, Taryn, Hensley, Kacie, Hailey, Zackery, Abby, Quentin and Preston.

Evan's life will be celebrated at BLACKHAWK CHURCH (9620 Brader Way, Middleton, WI 53562) on Friday, Oct. 8 with a visitation from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and a service at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. A livestream is also available at www.blackhawkchurch.org/evan.

There will also be a celebration of life for Evan, Jack and Simon on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at MIDDLETON HIGH SCHOOL.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established the charitable Evan Kratochwill Memorial Fund. Donations can be made by sending a check to One Community Bank, P.O. Box 7, McFarland, WI 53558, or online at https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=SYQVT96KAMBMG. Evan's generous spirit will live on through the fund, with donations we know will make Evan smile from above as he boards on a beautiful mountain, waiting for the rest of us to join him.

